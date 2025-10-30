site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Danny Wolf: Assigned to G League
RotoWire Staff
The Nets assigned Wolf to the G League's Long Island Nets on Thursday.
Wolf has yet to make his NBA debut through five regular-season contests, so this move makes sense in order for him to get some extra reps.
