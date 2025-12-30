Wolf provided zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound and two assists over 20 minutes during Monday's 120-107 loss to Golden State.

Wolf failed to score for the second time in the past five games, as the shine continues to come off what was a nice stretch in early December. In five appearances over the past two weeks, Wolf has seen 19.4 minutes per game, averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds. He is worth monitoring as the season progresses, but for now, he should not be viewed as anything more than a potential streaming candidate.