Wolf will come off the bench for Wednesday's game versus the Pacers, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

While Wolf won't start, it's worth noting that Michael Porter (knee), Noah Clowney (ankle) and Nic Claxton (hip) are out, so Wolf still has the potential to play meaningful minutes while working in a reserve role Wednesday evening. Wolf has logged at least 20 minutes in his previous three outings and has recorded double-digit points in each of those games.