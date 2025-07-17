Wolf generated 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 27 minutes of Wednesday's 94-90 Summer League win over the Magic.

Brooklyn rested Wolf during the opening leg of a back-to-back set Tuesday, but he capped off the set with a big-time performance. He combined to score just nine points in his first two appearances this summer, and he doubled that total Wednesday. Wolf's combination of size and ball skills makes him a unique prospect, but he'll likely need some time to acclimate to the NBA game.