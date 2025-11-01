site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nets' Danny Wolf: Recalled by parent club
RotoWire Staff
The Nets recalled Wolf on Friday.
Wolf has yet to make his NBA regular-season debut, but the rookie first-rounder will be available off the bench Sunday against the 76ers.
