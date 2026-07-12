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Nets' Danny Wolf: Scores 20 in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Wolf closed with 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes in Saturday's 83-76 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Wolf showed out offensively, matching teammate Chaney Johnson with a game-high 20 points. Coming off a rookie campaign in which he averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per contest across 57 regular-season appearances (15 starts), Wolf will look to use the Summer League to sharpen his game and push for a larger role during the 2026-27 season. That opportunity may be harder to come by, however, after the Nets added Julius Randle at power forward this offseason.

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