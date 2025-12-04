Wolf ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-103 victory over the Bulls.

It took a while for Nets coach Jordi Fernandez to look his way, but the rookie is off and running. Over his last three outings, Wolf has averaged 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per contest. With how wide open the rotation in Brooklyn is, Wolf is absolutely on the fantasy radar.