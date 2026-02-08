Wolf racked up 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists over 20 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 127-113 victory over Washington.

The six assists were a career high for the 27th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, while the 16 points were Wolf's highest total since Dec. 12 against the Mavericks. The Michigan product remains inconsistent on the second unit, however -- Wolf's scored in double digits only four times in the last 11 games (three starts), averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.0 threes in 20.8 minutes a contest over that stretch.