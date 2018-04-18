Nets' Dante Cunningham: Average season at best
Cunningham tallied 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 73 games played with the Pelicans and Nets during the 2017-18 season.
The 30-year-old was an average player at best during his ninth NBA season as he only scored in double-figures eight times and wasn't much of a contributor along any other statistical categories. Cunningham will be a free agent this coming July.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Strong on glass in return to action•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Thursday with back spasms•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play without restriction Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....