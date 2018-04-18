Cunningham tallied 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists over 73 games played with the Pelicans and Nets during the 2017-18 season.

The 30-year-old was an average player at best during his ninth NBA season as he only scored in double-figures eight times and wasn't much of a contributor along any other statistical categories. Cunningham will be a free agent this coming July.