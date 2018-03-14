Nets' Dante Cunningham: Contributes 10 points Tuesday
Cunningham posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.
Without Jarrett Allen (foot) Tuesday night, Cunningham got the start and struggled defensively to guard Jonas Valanciunas, who netted a large double-double on the night. Cunningham was sizably outmatched and will return to a bench role once Allen is able to return.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Starting at center Tuesday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Double-double off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Scores four points in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Traded to Brooklyn•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't return following back injury•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...