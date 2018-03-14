Cunningham posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 116-102 loss to the Raptors.

Without Jarrett Allen (foot) Tuesday night, Cunningham got the start and struggled defensively to guard Jonas Valanciunas, who netted a large double-double on the night. Cunningham was sizably outmatched and will return to a bench role once Allen is able to return.