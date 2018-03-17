Cunningham has been diagnosed with a concussion and is out for Saturday's contest against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Cunningham took a shot to the eye from Joel Embiid during Friday's contest, which has also resulted in a concussion. So, Cunningham will enter the league's protocol and miss Saturday's contest and possibly longer. In his stead, a variety of other forwards on the roster could see expanded roles, including Quincy Acy, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert.