Nets' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't end up playing Wednesday
Cunningham (concussion) was listed as active but did not end up seeing the floor during Wednesday's 111-105 loss to the Hornets.
Cunningham missed the last two games with a concussion, and he remained on the bench in this one despite being cleared to play. Cunningham has earned 20-plus minutes in 10 of 13 appearances since being traded to the Nets at the deadline. However, it wouldn't be that surprising if the team starts to funnel more minutes toward the younger players over the last 10 contests.
