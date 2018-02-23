Nets' Dante Cunningham: Double-double off bench Thursday
Cunningham scored a team-high 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists and a block in 27 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 111-96 loss to the Hornets.
He came roaring out of the All-Star break, posting his first double-double of the season and finally taking full advantage of the minutes available in the Nets frontcourt due to the continued absence of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin). Cunningham's fairly limited skill set and upside mean he's unlikely to repeat this performance any time soon, but if he keeps seeing a larger workload he could become relevant in deeper fantasy formats.
