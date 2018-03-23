Cunningham (DNP-CD/concussion) is expected to play against the Raptors on Friday without a minutes restriction, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Cunningham missed the first two of the past three games due to a concussion, and ended up not playing in the team's most recent game despite being medically cleared. But, coach Kenny Atkinson said he plans on using Cunningham on Friday, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about DNP-CDs becoming a trend for the forward. Prior to suffering the concussion, Cunningham had averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.9 minutes per game across his past 12 contests.