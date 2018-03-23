Nets' Dante Cunningham: Expected to play without restriction Friday
Cunningham (DNP-CD/concussion) is expected to play against the Raptors on Friday without a minutes restriction, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Cunningham missed the first two of the past three games due to a concussion, and ended up not playing in the team's most recent game despite being medically cleared. But, coach Kenny Atkinson said he plans on using Cunningham on Friday, so fantasy owners shouldn't have to worry about DNP-CDs becoming a trend for the forward. Prior to suffering the concussion, Cunningham had averaged 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.9 minutes per game across his past 12 contests.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't end up playing Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable vs. Charlotte•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Out Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Diagnosed with concussion, out Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Leaves game with eye injury•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...