Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Saturday
Cunningham (back) said at shootaround he will play Saturday against the Bulls, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Cunningham sat out Thursday's tilt against the Bucks due to back spasms, but will be able to take the floor Saturday. Over his past six appearances, he's averaging 7.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.2 minutes.
