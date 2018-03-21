Nets' Dante Cunningham: Good to go Wednesday
Cunningham (concussion) is active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
Cunningham missed the last two games with a concussion, but appears to have passed through the NBA's protocol and will now be available off the bench. He could push for minutes in the low 20s if on a full workload, though he's still not someone to rely on for fantasy purposes. Over the last five games he's played at full strength, Cunningham has averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds across 22.4 minutes.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable vs. Charlotte•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Out Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Diagnosed with concussion, out Saturday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Leaves game with eye injury•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Heading back to bench Friday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Contributes 10 points Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...