Cunningham (concussion) is active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

Cunningham missed the last two games with a concussion, but appears to have passed through the NBA's protocol and will now be available off the bench. He could push for minutes in the low 20s if on a full workload, though he's still not someone to rely on for fantasy purposes. Over the last five games he's played at full strength, Cunningham has averaged 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds across 22.4 minutes.