Cunningham will come off the bench for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

With Jarrett Allen (foot) healthy and back in the starting five, Cunningham will go back to the pine. In the month of March, Cunningham has averaged 7.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.2 minutes.

