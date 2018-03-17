Cunningham will miss the remainder of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia with a left eye contusion, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Cunningham got accidentally slapped in the eye by Joel Embiid, forcing him to leave the game early. He logged six points and and one assist in six minutes prior to exiting. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but more news about his status should be revealed in the near future. Brooklyn's next game is against Dallas on Saturday.