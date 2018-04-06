Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Saturday
Cunningham (back) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Cunningham was forced to sit out Thursday's win over the Bucks. He is now looking like a game-time decision for Saturday's contest. Quincy Acy would presumably see some additional run providing depth in the frontcourt should he ultimately sit out. However, a final decision is unlikely to be made until closer to tip-off.
