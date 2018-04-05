Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable Thursday with back spasms
Cunningham is dealing with back spasms and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Look for Cunningham to receive treatment throughout the afternoon and then test everything out during pregame warmups, which means a final decision on his availability may not come until just prior to tip-off. If Cunningham does sit out, it would likely open up more minutes for Quincy Acy in the frontcourt.
