Nets' Dante Cunningham: Questionable vs. Charlotte
Cunningham (concussion) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Alex Labidou of BrooklynNets.com reports.
Cunningham has missed the last two games while going through the league's concussion protocol, but the hope is that he'll be able to get back on the court Wednesday night. Prior to the concussion, the 30-year-old logged 20 minutes in five of his last six contests.
