Cunningham (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bucks, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official site reports.

Cunningham is dealing with back spasms, which will leave Quincy Acy and James Webb to potentially see increased minutes off the bench. Cunningham's next opportunity to take the court will come Saturday in Chicago.

