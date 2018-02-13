Nets' Dante Cunningham: Scores four points in Monday's loss
Cunningham collected four points (2-3 FG), two assists, and one steal in Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Cunningham made his Nets debut Saturday against the Pelicans, finishing with two points, five boards, two dimes, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes versus his former team. It's unlikely that Cunningham will average over 20 minutes per game (which he did for the Pelicans), especially once Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Caris LeVert (knee) return sometime after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Traded to Brooklyn•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't return following back injury•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Ineffective in Sunday's start•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting in place of DeMarcus Cousins•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...