Cunningham collected four points (2-3 FG), two assists, and one steal in Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Cunningham made his Nets debut Saturday against the Pelicans, finishing with two points, five boards, two dimes, two steals, and one block in 20 minutes versus his former team. It's unlikely that Cunningham will average over 20 minutes per game (which he did for the Pelicans), especially once Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Caris LeVert (knee) return sometime after the All-Star break.