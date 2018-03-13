Cunningham will pick up the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.

The Nets are slated to be without Jarrett Allen (foot) on Tuesday, which allows Cunningham to pick up the start in his place. Since joining the Nets in February, Cunningham has averaged just 21.7 minutes across 11 games, but he should see that allotment increase with Allen out of the lineup, making him a potential cheap value play for Tuesday's DFS slate. Look for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jahlil Okafor to also help out with added minutes at center.