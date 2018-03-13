Nets' Dante Cunningham: Starting at center Tuesday
Cunningham will pick up the start at center for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Nets digital content writer Alex Labidou reports.
The Nets are slated to be without Jarrett Allen (foot) on Tuesday, which allows Cunningham to pick up the start in his place. Since joining the Nets in February, Cunningham has averaged just 21.7 minutes across 11 games, but he should see that allotment increase with Allen out of the lineup, making him a potential cheap value play for Tuesday's DFS slate. Look for Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jahlil Okafor to also help out with added minutes at center.
More News
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Double-double off bench Thursday•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Scores four points in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Dante Cunningham: Traded to Brooklyn•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Doesn't return following back injury•
-
Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Questionable to return Tuesday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...