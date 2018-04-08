Cunningham (back) delivered nine points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.

Cunningham's return from a one-game absence due to back spasms was a rousing success, as he paced the Nets in rebounds on the night. The former Pelican has been a serviceable contributor of both points and boards on occasion since arriving at the trade deadline, and he's expected to continue his current frontcourt rotation role over the final two games of the season.