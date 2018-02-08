Nets' Dante Cunningham: Traded to Brooklyn
Cunningham will be traded from the Pelicans to the Nets in exchange for Rashad Vaughn, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Cunningham was expected to help take over the power forward minutes in New Orleans following DeMarcus Cousins' (Achilles) season-ending injury, but they ended up trading for Nikola Mirotic, which made Cunningham expendable. He'll now be shipped to Brooklyn, where he'll slot in behind the likes of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin) and Quincy Acy (finger) in the frontcourt. The fact that he'll remain a reserve should't translate to added fantasy value despite the change in scenery. Fantasy owners can continue to avoid him for the time being.
-
