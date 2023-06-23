Whitehead (foot) was selected by the Nets with the No. 22 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Considered the top prospect in the high school class of 2022 by some evaluators, Whitehead arrived at Duke with high expectations but ultimately struggled through an injury-plagued freshman season. Whitehead saw action in 28 games but made only seven starts, posting averages of 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 made threes (42.9% 3Pt) in 20.6 minutes per game. The injuries ultimately made Whitehead a difficult evaluation, but there's no question the Nets landed a high-level talent for this spot in the draft. Whitehead underwent surgery on his foot in May and could miss Summer League but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.