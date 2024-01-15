Whitehead is listed as out for Monday's game against the Heat for right foot injury maintenance.

Whitehead hadn't played in a game at the G League level since last Wednesday prior to his call-up to Brooklyn earlier Monday, so his lack of availability comes as somewhat of a surprise. The Nets have eased the rookie first-round pick along slowly this season after he underwent surgery on his right foot in June, as he's regularly taken games off during particularly busy portions of the G League schedule.