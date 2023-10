Whitehead (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Whitehead continues to recover from foot surgery and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game to begin the regular season. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his NBA debut, but he had been able to take part in 2-on-2 drills with Nets coaches as recently as Sunday, according to Evan Barnes of Newsday.