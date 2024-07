Whitehead is in the starting lineup for the Nets' Summer League game against the Clippers on Sunday, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Whitehead appears to have made a full recovery from a procedure he had in January to address a left shin stress reaction, and has started in both the Nets Summer League games this far. Whitehead played 28 minutes Friday against Indiana and generated five points (1-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, an assist, three steals and two blocks.