Whitehead (foot) said Monday that he's not cleared for 5-on-5 yet, but he's taking things day by day, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Whitehead, who was hampered by foot injuries during his lone campaign at Duke in 2022-23, underwent surgery at the beginning of June to correct the issues. The Nets took a calculated wing when selecting the former heralded high school recruit with the 19th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and will likely be cautious with the youngster during his rookie campaign. When healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see Whitehead get an extended look in the G League before he's given a chance to carve out a rotational role with Brooklyn.