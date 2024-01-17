site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nets-dariq-whitehead-to-remain-out-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Nets' Dariq Whitehead: To remain out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Whitehead (foot) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
Whitehead's absence won't affect Brooklyn's rotation. The rookie forward's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Lakers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read