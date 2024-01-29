Whitehead underwent successful season-ending surgery on his left shin stress reaction Monday and is expected to need three months to recover, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

As expected, Whitehead will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to the injury, but despite a third surgery in two years, the rookie is expected to be a full participant during the Nets' offseason development program this summer. The Duke product was one of the top high school prospects in 2022 but underwent a procedure on his right foot before his freshman season and needed another surgery following the campaign because the injury didn't heal properly. Injury concerns didn't prevent Brooklyn from using the 22nd overall pick in 2023 to draft Whitehead, and the 19-year-old could still have a bright future if he's able to stay on the court consistently.