Whitehead (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Whitehead has been limited to begin training camp while working his way back from offseason foot surgery. The rookie was a heralded high school recruit, but he fell down draft boards due to a lingering foot injury during his lone season at Duke. It's unclear when Whitehead will be cleared for game action, but the Nets will presumably be cautious, meaning the No. 22 overall pick doesn't have much fantasy value to open the 2023-24 campaign.