Bazley agreed to a one-year deal with the Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Bazley gets a fresh start in Brooklyn after the Suns let him walk in free agency. With the Nets in the beginning stages of a rebuild, Bazley could have the chance to develop his two-way versatility. The Nets currently have a logjam at their forward spots, so Bazley will have to scrap for every minute.