Bazley finished with five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes in Thursday's 135-103 preseason win over Ra'anana.

Bazley owned the glass during a bench-leading minute total, hauling in a team-high rebound mark and finishing as one of two Nets players with 10 or more rebounds in Thursday's preseason win. Bazley has seen a good amount of playing time off the bench through two preseason contests, averaging 4.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals over 21 minutes per game.