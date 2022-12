Duke tallied 30 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Wednesday against Delaware.

Duke has led his team in scoring in both of his appearances in the G League this season, and he also contributed in every category across the board. The 23-year-old has attempted 20-plus shots from the field in two games since joining Long Island, and it appears he'll continue to serve as one of the key cogs on the offensive end moving forward.