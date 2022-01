Duke recorded 16 points (5-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals in Friday's 94-93 win over the Lakeland Magic.

In his second game for Long Island, Duke was one of five players to score double-digits and produced his first double-double. The guard should remain a focal point for the G League Nets for as long as he is with them.