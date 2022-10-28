Duke chipped in 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes before fouling out of Thursday's 129-125 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving carried the Nets in this game and combined for almost 70 points, but Duke left his mark coming off the bench in his season debut and was the only non-starter who scored in double digits for Brooklyn. He should operate as a decent offensive weapon off the bench for the Nets, but he needs to show consistency before becoming an option in most fantasy formats.