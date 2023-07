Duke tallied 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 92-71 Summer League game win over Milwaukee.

Duke has let Brooklyn's Summer League team in scoring in each of his last two appearances. The 23-year-old guard played 23 games for the Nets in 2022-23 but is an unrestricted free agent going into next season.