Duke finished with 30 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 35 minutes Monday against Raptors 905.

Duke turned in a massive showing by leading his team in points and tying for the team lead in steals. He also added value on the glass and as a passer. Duke has put up 18 or more points in each of his last four contests.