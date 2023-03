Duke had 29 points (7-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 34 minutes Tuesday against Fort Wayne.

Duke had a tough time finding his shooting stroke in this one, but it didn't matter much, as he hoisted up 19 shots to finish the night with 29 points. He also led his team with eight boards and tied for the squad lead with three steals.