Duke amassed 28 points (12-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block across 31 minutes Monday against the Blue Coats.

Duke made his season debut with Long Island after struggling to see consistent playing time with the parent club. He made his mark right from the start, leading his squad with 28 points while also contributing on the boards. Duke will likely see plenty of chances in the G League as the organization hopes to continue his development.