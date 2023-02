Duke finished Wednesday's game against Fort Wayne with 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 28 minutes.

Duke couldn't hit a shot from beyond the arc, but he was able to do damage from inside the three-point line. He also made his mark on the defensive end by recording at least one steal and one block for the first time since Jan. 14.