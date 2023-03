Duke finished Saturday's game against the Charge with 27 points (10-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes.

Duke led Long Island with 27 points despite struggling to find his shooting touch from downtown. He's now put up 20-plus points in seven of his last eight matchups, and he's recorded at least one steal in 13 straight.