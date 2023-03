Duke provided 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 loss to the Bucks.

With a handful of Brooklyn's regulars sidelined, Duke made his first NBA appearance since Feb. 28 and and posted season highs in points and rebounds. However, Ben Simmons (knee/back) is the only Net on Friday's injury report, so despite his solid play Thursday, Duke might be out of the rotation again Friday.