Duke amassed 23 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes Monday against Capital City.

Duke shot with efficiency from the field and secured six of his seven boards on the defensive end, but he also committed a team-high seven turnovers. He continues to serve as one of his team's main sources of scoring so far, putting up 28, 30 and now 23 points in his first three appearances with Long Island this year.