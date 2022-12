Duke finished Friday's game against Delaware with 26 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in 39 minutes.

Duke led the team in scoring but it wasn't enough in a 111-108 loss. The 23-year-old also made his presence known on the defensive end of the court by notching three steals and protecting the rim.