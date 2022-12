Duke tallied 28 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes Thursday against Westchester.

Duke knocked down half of his attempts from the field and registered a block for the fourth time in five games this season. The 23-year-old has been impressive with Long Island so far this year, posting 24.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32.1 minutes (five appearances).