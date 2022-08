The Nets signed Duke to a two-way contract Friday, Chris Milholen of NetsDaily.com reports.

Duke was signed by Brooklyn after he went undrafted out of Providence last year. He appeared in 22 NBA contests for Brooklyn and posted 4.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He was a standout for the Nets during Summer League -- 19.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game -- and will look to parlay that into a solid role at the NBA level during 2022-23 campaign.